Medtech group Integer opens new €27m Galway facility

Medtech group Integer Holdings has opened a new $30 million (€27 million) manufacturing facility in Co Galway.
The 67,000 sq ft facility in the Parkmore East area of Galway is intended to help the company meet increased demand for research, development and manufacturing capabilities, as well as capacity for catheters and delivery systems.
The company said this initial phase of development “satisfies immediate needs”, but that it has obtained planning permission for a total of 147,000 sq ft of space at the location and, subject to planning permission, has enough space to grow that facility’s footprint to 300,000sq ft.
In addition to the new facility in Galway, Integer has completed a $60 million (€54) capital investment in its facility in New Ross, Co Wexford.
IDA Ireland chief executive Michael Lohan said: “Integer’s continuing expansion in Ireland, following 30 years of success here, is a wonderful vote of confidence in the strong business growth opportunities that Ireland offers.
“The new manufacturing facility in Galway and the expansion in Wexford highlight the skills and talent that our regional locations can offer the medical technology sector.”
Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said it was “great news” for the west and southeast regions. “The news further underscores Ireland’s global importance in the life sciences and medtech industries and cements Integer’s commitment to our country,” he added.
Integer employs 1,300 people. Its Irish presence currently includes a research and development centre in Galway and manufacturing facilities in Galway and New Ross. Integer currently has 15 global manufacturing sites.
Minister of State Dara Calleary said the west of Ireland “has an ever increasing cohort of multinationals, including a significant number of life sciences and medtech companies”.
“This news further marks the west as an import hub globally and is a huge boost for Galway and surrounding areas,” he said.
“I am also thrilled that this announcement includes an expansion at their Wexford facility, which will increase their manufacturing capacity by 70 per cent.”
