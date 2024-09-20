Bord Gáis pays €2m a year to renew sponsorship of Dublin docklands theatre

Matilda the Musical star Alisha Weir at an event to mark the renewal of sponsorship for the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Bord Gáis Energy has agreed to pay about €2 million a year to renew its successful sponsorship of the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin’s south docklands, according to sources.

On Wednesday, the energy group announced that it had renewed its sponsorship of the theatre for 10 years. It has been the title sponsor of the venue since 2012, making it one of the longest-running arts sponsorships in the country.

The energy company signed the deal with the theatre’s owner, Crownway Entertainment Ltd.

The sponsorship was officially launched today by Irish teenage actress and star of Matilda the Musical, Alisha Weir, and children from the Independent Theatre Workshop stage school in Clonskeagh, Dublin.

According to Bord Gáis, the partnership has supported more than 450 productions and about 3,500 performances including hit musicals such as Hamilton, The Lion King, Wicked and Mamma Mia. Some 5.5 million people have attended shows there during this period.

As part of the deal, Bord Gáis Energy customers are first to get access to show ticket offers, including presales, flash sales, as well as special customer VIP nights, and discounts on merchandise.

Commenting on the sponsorship renewal, Bord Gáis Energy managing director Dave Kirwan said it represented “good news for the arts and great news for Bord Gáis Energy customers … We look forward to continuing to support the theatre in bringing world-class shows to Ireland.”

Crownway Entertainment chairman John Gallagher said the company “is delighted that Bord Gáis Energy will continue to be the title sponsor for the next 10 years. This successful partnership and its extension is an endorsement of the quality and value of the theatre and the staff that work there.”