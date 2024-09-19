Furniture company Jysk sees big growth in Irish customers

Furniture company Jysk saw its Irish customer numbers grow 24 per cent, as the Danish firm plots further expansion here.

Overall, customer growth in the UK and Ireland market grew by 20 per cent, said Roni Tuominen, country director for the UK and Ireland.

“Despite a poor summer I am really pleased with our turnover growth in Ireland,” he said.

The company has plans to have 30 locations across the country in the next 12 months, Mr Tuominen said.

It comes as the firm reported an overall increase in turnover of 7.6 per cent, rising to €5.6 billion.

Jysk saw an 8.1 million increase in customer growth across their global operations during 2024, a new record for the company.

“Our financial year had a challenging start with low sales, but with our focus on competitive prices and our quality products we succeeded in setting yet another turnover record for Jysk,” said Rami Jensen, chief executive and president of Jysk.

Germany was the company’s biggest market for 2024, according to the report. The retailer opened 137 across Europe. It is on par with the figure from 2023 when it opened 135 stores across its locations.

Jysk has 24 physical stores in Ireland. It includes two recently opened stores in Liffey Valley and Kilkenny. Liffey Valley has been one of the best performing stores this year, said Mr Tuominen.

The goods that are shipping to Ireland are currently stored in Denmark, said Mr Tuominen. There are two aspects of moving storage to the Netherlands, he continued. “The sustainability aspect, reducing the carbon footprint but of course also bring the goods a little bit closer to our customers.”

The company will publish its annual report for the year on November 28th when figures specific to the Irish operations will be included.