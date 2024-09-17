Crosbie plans ‘glass box’ for Dublin docklands hotel

Harry Crosbie is planning a two storey ‘glass box’ in Dublin’s docklands to house a new 4-star 34 bedroom Misery Hill hotel.

Documents lodged with Dublin City Council show Harry and Rita Crosbie’s Misery Hill Entertainment Ltd is also planning to construct a 200 seat ‘Baby Vic’ entertainment venue as part of the mixed use scheme.

William Doran, a planning consultant for Misery Hill Entertainment Ltd, said the venue will be used for “intimate concerts and dramatic productions”.

The location “requires the hotel element to be of an exceptional quality,” he added.

READ MORE

A design by architects PRC Architecture & Planning is proposing to locate the 34 hotel bedrooms in a two level glass box which will ‘oversail’ the protected structure at 9 Hanover Quay.

The location has been the home of Harry and Rita Crosbie for the last 30 years and the planning application involves converting the Crosbie home to hospitality and entertainment mixed use.

A report by PRC Architects & Planning contends that the scheme “represents a transformative project that merges the preservation of Dublin’s architectural heritage with innovative modern design”.

The architecture report states that “the project’s unique combination of a boutique hotel, music venue and dockside bar is designed to breathe new life into this waterfront site”.

It adds that the Misery Hill hotel and Baby Vic venue “represent a forward looking yet respectful approach to urban regeneration”.

The report adds that the project “stands as a model of how sensitive design can revitalise a historic site”.

U2 secured planning permission for an exhibition centre at 15 to 18 Hanover Quay in 2019 with planning permission now lapsed but works continues on the project.

In his report, Mr Doran states that the Misery Hill Entertainment proposal provides a vibrant hub of activity on the waterfront and opening up this section of quayside to public use, which may link through to the future U2 experience in the longer term.

He also contends that the hotel and entertainment venue “will bring economic activity to the water edge, boosting local employment and with the entertainment venue to attract people to the Grand Canal Square and Dock area increasing the economic activity and benefiting other business in the area”.

He said that the proposal will enhance the outdoor activity and make over 53 metres of quay/campshire available for public use.