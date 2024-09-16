US cybersecurity firm to create 150 jobs at new Cork facility

US-headquartered cybersecurity firm Proofpoint has opened a new office in Co Cork and plans to create more than 150 new jobs there by the end of next year.

Proofpoint, which is headquartered in California and has more than 4,500 employees worldwide, said the Cork facility would serve as its international hub, with plans for “ongoing, active recruitment and continued investment in the region”.

The company, which has offices in all over the world including Britain and Northern Ireland, helps companies to stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyberattacks.

The group said the Cork City centre hub will initially house key functions for the business, including engineering, research and development, customer support, finance, and marketing.

The plan is to have a headcount of 250 at the facility by the end of 2025, while 100 roles have already been filled.

Proofpoint chief financial officer Rémi Thomas said the company invests more than 20 per cent of its revenue back into research and development – among the highest rates in the industry – “to stay in advance of attackers’ evolving tactics”.

“Our expansion into Ireland is critical to our international growth, solidifying our ability to protect European organisations and our commitment to delivering innovative technology that addresses our customers’ needs,” he added.

Kim Sullivan, chief people officer at Proofpoint, said keeping in advance of today’s threat landscape requires “exceptional people”, and that the group is “excited to be able to tap into Ireland’s strong technology ecosystem, with its broad cybersecurity talent base”.

“Our new Cork office will house a dynamic and diverse group of teams, working on challenging and meaningful projects, helping us to make an ongoing impact on such a vital and evolving industry,” she added.

IDA Ireland chief executive Michael Lohan said the move “emphasises the critical importance of regional investment and showcases the southwest region’s established cybersecurity cluster and the abundant talent available regionally”.

“Proofpoint’s expansion further solidifies Ireland’s reputation as a premier location for global cybersecurity and compliance companies,” he said.

“We eagerly anticipate supporting their growth and continued success in Cork.”

Proofpoint has more than 500,000 customers, including 87 of the Fortune 100. It offers customers an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions to stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyberattacks.