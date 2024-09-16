Chargebee to create 50 new jobs in Dublin with opening of new office

Chargebee chief executive Krish Subramanian said the group wants to tap into Dublin’s “thriving tech ecosystem".

Subscription and revenue growth platform Chargebee has opened a new office in Dublin and plans to create 50 new jobs there over the next three years.

Chargebee, which is a software company with more than 6,500 customer in 227 countries and territories, said the move was designed to accelerate growth and enhance its market presence across Europe.

A significant number of the group’s customers are based in Europe, and it said the Dublin office would allow it to tap into the city’s status as the home of many of the world’s biggest tech companies.

Chargebee’s business is primarily in helping subscription-based businesses to grow revenue by providing them with a suite of solutions on recurring billing, pricing and payment optimisation, revenue recognition, collections, and customer retention.

The company now has six offices around the world, including locations in the US, India and the Netherlands.

Over the next three years, Chargebee plans to grow its Dublin team to 50 people, focusing on serving and expanding its customer base brands, which include Pret a Manger, xSellco, Oddbox, Personio and Typeform.

As part of the expansion, Chargebee chief marketing officer Guy Marion will relocate to Dublin.

Chargebee chief executive Krish Subramanian said Dublin’s “thriving tech ecosystem and access to world-class talent make it the perfect location” for European expansion.

“We’re excited to create a fantastic workplace for our new team members while driving growth in the region, and tapping into Dublin’s pool of skilled tech talent to drive our mission forward,” he said.

“We have had a long association with Dublin through our local customers and partners. This is an exciting development in Chargebee’s journey.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Michael Lohan said: “Ireland offers a great opportunity for companies like Chargebee to leverage growth for the EMEA region.”