South Dublin council refuses permission for new Google data centre amid electricity pinch

Google had sought to add another data centre to its Grange Castle campus.

South Dublin County Council has refused planning permission to Google Ireland for a new data centre at Grange Castle Business Park in south Dublin.

The council cited what it called “the existing insufficient capacity in the electricity network (grid) and the lack of significant on site renewable energy to power the data centre” as reasons for refusal.

The scheme was to be the third phase of the Google Ireland data centre campus at Grange Castle Business Park and involves the creation of 800 construction jobs and 50 jobs when operational. The new 72,400 sq m data centre would have seen the construction of eight data halls on a 50 acre site.

The refusal comes amid a growing backlash against data centres here, amid a spike in the amount of energy they use at a time when Ireland is struggling to meet its targets to cut emissions. Data centres used about 21 per cent of all electricity in the State last year, according to the Central Statistics Office compared to 5 per cent in 2015. That number is expected to hit 27 per cent by 2028. They already use more power than all urban households in the country.

Planning documents lodged with the application by Google Ireland warned that if the new data centre project does not progress, the company will struggle to meet the increasing demands for its ICT services to its customers here.

The planning documents stated that the data centre will indirectly contribute 224,250 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually without any mitigation measures.

A 78-page planning report by Arup lodged with the council stated that the proposed development “will be powered through an existing connection as agreed with EirGrid”.

The report added that the duration of the effects on climate “is considered to be short-term, as, in accordance with CAP24, 80 per cent of the electricity grid will be renewable by 2030, thereby significantly reducing carbon emissions”.

However, in its refusal, the council also cited the lack of clarity provided in relation to the applicant’s engagement with Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in Ireland and the lack of a connection to the surrounding district heating network as grounds to turn the application down.

The council also highlighted the proposed design of the development as well as how it relates to its surroundings, and lack of detail of how the proposal will impact power supply once operational in 2027.

A spokeswoman for Google Ireland said the company did not have a comment.

The council ruled that Google Ireland has failed to demonstrate that the proposed use is acceptable on Enterprise and Employment (EE) zoned lands, in accordance with the South Dublin County Development Plan (SDCC) 2022-2028.

It also refused permission as the scheme did not comply with objective in the South Dublin County Development Plan in relation to the retention and protection of existing green infrastructure (stream and hedgerow), culverting and alteration of the stream on site, provision of green infrastructure, and complying with the SDCC Green Space Factor.

In a submission, An Taisce warned that planning for the data centre “would further compromise our ability to achieve compliance with our carbon budget limits and would put additional pressure on renewables capacity to deal with the significant additional power demand”.

Google Ireland now has the option of appealing the decision to An Bord Pleanála.