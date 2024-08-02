Google data centre expansion draws ire of environmental groups

Plans by Google to expand its data centre operations in Dublin would further compromise Ireland’s ability to achieve compliance with carbon budget limits, An Taisce has warned.

The search giant is seeking permission for the third phase of its data centre campus at Grange Castle Business Park. The new 72,400sq m (779,725sq ft) facility will comprise eight data halls on a 20-hectare (50-acre) site, some of which is brownfield.

It will see 50 people employed when complete.

However, in an eight-page submission, An Taisce planning officer Sean O’Callaghan said approval of the plan would undermine the ability to achieve agreed carbon budget limits and “would put additional pressure on renewables capacity to deal with the significant additional power demand”.

He alleged that the proliferation of data infrastructure in Ireland has largely gone unchecked, citing recent data showing data centres now consume 21 per cent of the State’s total metered electricity.

Mr O’Callaghan said the proposed data centre would put great pressure on an already strained electricity grid in the Dublin region, particularly in light of the large number of existing and proposed data centres already in the area.

A projected increase of 0.44 per cent in national emissions from the project “is entirely incompatible with our obligations to reduce emissions”, he said.

The concern for Ireland’s carbon budget programme was shared in a separate objection from Friends of the Earth head of policy, Jerry MacEvilly, who called on the South Dublin County Council to turn down the application.

Extinction Rebellion Ireland warned any move to go ahead with the data centre would be met with “massive local and national pushback and action”.

“This expansion is a disaster for local communities, water shortages, transition to a more sustainable economy, and reaching our climate targets,” Emer Connolly of the environmental group warned. “Environmental groups are watching closely and won’t let this go through easily.”