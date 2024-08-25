DAA reveals Dublin Airport cap will cost Ireland €500m next year

Complying with the 32 million passenger cap at Dublin Airport will cost the Irish economy half a billion euro in tourist revenue in 2025, DAA boss Kenny Jacobs has warned, the Sunday Business Post reports. The chief executive of the airport operator also signalled the cap could put up to 1,000 aviation jobs at risk next year.

Mr Jacobs said such a restriction will represent a “large dent” in tourism spending in Ireland as there will be one million fewer passengers next year travelling through the airport. He said about 300,000 of these will tourists who on average spend €1,750 and as a result the 2025 reduction in passengers will take more than €500 million tourism spend out of the economy.

Tax breaks and business supports

Removing the USC surcharge for self-employed, reducing capital gains tax and reinstating a full defence minister are among the options being considered by Fine Gael for inclusion in their forthcoming manifesto, the Sunday Business Post reported.

A leaked copy of an internal party circular to candidates and party members, seen by this newspaper, shows that Taoiseach Simon Harris’s party is cornering its base on 21 key policy areas as speculation is rife that an election will be held no later than November 15.

It is clear from the document, the party is seeking to position itself as a pro-enterprise lower tax party on the side of aspirant homeowners.

On Sunday, Harris was expected to tell the annual commemoration at Béal na Bláth in Cork that the proceeds from the sale of shares of banks bailed out by the Irish public during the crash should be directed toward developing housing.

The Fine Gael document, which sought feedback from TDs, Senators and party activists, reveals the party is eyeing changes to housing, enterprise and infrastructure policy by proposing to extend the help-to-buy scheme, increase PRSI and reduce Capital Gains Tax as leading options.

Companies using ‘free lunch’ to boost office working

Employers are stepping up pressure on staff to return to the office, with some even using sushi and burritos to lure employees back to their desks, according to a report in the Sunday Independent.

Work-focused food delivery services are growing strongly, according to new data, as companies look to make the office more attractive for employees staying at home.

Celebrity restaurant Scott’s of London scouts Dublin

One of the world’s most famous restaurants, Scott’s of Mayfair in London, is making plans to open in Dublin, according to the Sunday Independent.

Representatives of the upscale restaurant adored by royals, high-rollers and A-list celebrities have been secretly scouting prime city centre locations to launch the renowned seafood restaurant.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested at French airport

Telegram chief executive Pavel Durov has been arrested by French police at an airport north of Paris, the BBC reports.

Mr Durov was detained after his private jet had landed at Le Bourget Airport, French media reported.

According to officials the 39-year-old billionaire was arrested under a warrant for offences related to the popular messaging app.

The investigation is reportedly about a lack of moderators, with Mr Durov accused of failing to take steps to curb criminal uses of Telegram.