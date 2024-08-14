Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Here at The Irish Times we are always keen to hear from our readers to help improve the content and services provided. Tell us your views of our business coverage, and help shape the future of our business journalism. Take our survey here

The housing crisis remains arguably the most important issue in the country today, and new data from the Society of Chartered Surveyors is not encouraging, with even estate agents now describing prices as “expensive.” In short, the affordability gap appears to be worsening, with people in well paid jobs struggling to buy a home in or close to the big cities. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment saw revenue and profits jump during the second quarter of the year - its first since switching its operational headquarters to the US.

Twitter has been ordered to pay €550,000 compensation to a former senior executive in its Irish-based operations in what is a record award by the Workplace Relations Commission in an unfair dismissal case. Sean McCartaigh has the details.

Single and thinking about buying a home by yourself? You’re one of a growing cohort of homebuyers. In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt takes you through the process of buying solo.

READ MORE

Accountancy firm Azets Ireland is planning to double the size of its corporate finance team in the Republic, positioning itself to exploit an expected boom in mid-market merger and acquisition activity over the coming years as interest rates begin to fall. Ian Curran has the story.

In her column, June Yoon looks at the artificial intelligence industry and why a shortage of human workers may be the biggest challenge for the fast growing sector.

The Irish Times Group has acquired the remaining shares in luxury and lifestyle publisher Gloss Publications, the company behind magazine The Gloss, in which it has held a 50 per cent stake since 2006. The acquisition of the shareholding held by Gloss Publications co-founders Jane and Sarah McDonnell is part of a strategic move by The Irish Times Group to expand its media and digital services offering after acquiring leading deaths notice site RIP.ie earlier this year. Ian has the story.

Accumulated profits at the management company owned by former Ireland rugby captain Johnny Sexton totalled €2.25 million before his retirement from the professional game last year. New accounts filed by Sexton’s JAS Management & Promotions Ltd show that the firm recorded a post-tax loss of €83,240 in the 12 months to the end of September last. Gordon Deegan has read the accounts.

Gordon also reports that broadcaster Eoin McDevitt and his four colleagues from the Second Captains podcast shared a production fee pay-pot of €817,000 last year, new accounts show.

Gordon also has details of Fingal County Council decision to refuse planning permission to Dublin Airport operator DAA for a new 950-space staff car park. The airport operator had sought planning permission for a westwards extension of the existing Holiday Blue long-term car park for the additional 950 “airport staff car parking spaces”.

Tech giant Google stepped up the competition with rival Apple as it unveiled new smartphones that more tightly integrate artificial intelligence with its mobile system. Ciara O’Brien was at the launch.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.