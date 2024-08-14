House price inflation surges closer to 9%, new figures show

The latest figures reveal property prices in Dublin rose at an even higher rate than the national average, up 9.3 per cent in June from 8.2 per cent in May. Illustration: Paul Scott

Irish house price inflation jumped closer to 9 per cent in June amid a shortage of second-hand properties for sale across the market.

The latest residential property price index, compiled by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), indicates that house prices increased by 8.6 per cent in the 12 months to the end of June, up from a rate of 8.2 per cent in May.

The figures reveal property prices in Dublin rose at an even higher rate than the national average, up 9.3 per cent in June from 8.2 per cent in May.

House prices outside Dublin, meanwhile, surged by 8.2 per cent over 12 months.

“Average house prices are now 10.8 per cent higher than at the height of the previous property boom in April 2007,” the CSO said.

Nationally, the median price of a dwelling - including houses and apartments - was €337,500 over the 12-month period to June, the CSO said, up from €335,000 in May.

Market analysts have identified a steep decline in the number of second-hand properties coming to market this year as one of the main drivers of the current spike in house price inflation as home buyers compete for a dwindling number of properties.

In a sign that the shortage of homes for sale may be worsening, estate agent Sherry FitzGerald said last month the volume of sales fell 10 per cent in the first three months of 2024 compared to a year ago. There were 27 per cent fewer second-hand homes for sale in January this year than 12 months earlier, it added.

