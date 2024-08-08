Delta Capita appoints Caroline O’Sullivan to head Irish business

Financial services firm Delta Capita has appointed Caroline O’Sullivan to head its Irish operations. She replaces Paul O’Brien who has been in the role since April 2022.

The financial services company has more than 1,200 workers across its offices in London, Germany, India, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore and the United States. The company’s Irish team has grown from 10 people in 2018 to nearly 100 by the end of the year, Ms O’Sullivan said.

“I am honoured and excited to take on the role of head of Delta Capita Ireland,” she said, adding that her ambition was to continue the company’s growth in the State.

Ms O’Sullivan previously held the position of chief operating officer at the firm and has worked for more than 25 years in the financial services sector.

Co-head of global marketing and wholesale banking, Philip Freeborn, said he was happy with the appointment and said Ms O’Sullivan has broad experience of what Delta Capita offers their customers.

“Caroline’s strong connection to our staff and dedication to their progress will make her a pivotal force in talent attraction and retention,” Mr Freeborn said.

The company also appointed Nick Frost as the new chief financial officer in July 2024.

Delta Capita was founded in December 2009 and acquired a consulting company called JDX Consulting in December 2021, which was the third acquisition by the company in 15 months. Chief executive Joe Channer said he expected the combination of the companies to accelerate growth in the market.

Ms O’Sullivan said challenges in the market today include advancements in technology and the need for companies to invest in solutions, long with balancing risk management and cost efficiency for customers.