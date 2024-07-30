Irish inflation unchanged in July at 1.5% as food and energy prices remain stable

Volatile food and energy prices remained stable in the month from June, according to the latest flash estimate for the harmonised consumer price index. Photograph: Agency Stock

Prices in the Irish economy increased by 1.5 per cent in the 12 months to the end of July, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has estimated, as the headline rate of consumer price inflation remained unchanged from June.

Volatile food and energy prices remained stable in the month from June, according to the latest flash estimate for the harmonised consumer price index.

Meanwhile, transport prices, including air fares, increased by an estimated 5.9 per cent over the 12 months and 2 per cent in the month of July alone.

More to follow...