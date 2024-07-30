Business

Irish inflation unchanged in July at 1.5% as food and energy prices remain stable

Transport prices, including air fares, increased by 2% in July from June

Volatile food and energy prices remained stable in the month from June, according to the latest flash estimate for the harmonised consumer price index. Photograph: Agency Stock
Ian Curran
Tue Jul 30 2024 - 11:08

Prices in the Irish economy increased by 1.5 per cent in the 12 months to the end of July, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has estimated, as the headline rate of consumer price inflation remained unchanged from June.

Volatile food and energy prices remained stable in the month from June, according to the latest flash estimate for the harmonised consumer price index.

Meanwhile, transport prices, including air fares, increased by an estimated 5.9 per cent over the 12 months and 2 per cent in the month of July alone.

More to follow...

Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning