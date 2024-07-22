Irish grocery price inflation lifts for first time in 15 months

Kantar said its inflation figure was based on over 30,000 products. Photograph: Neil Hall/Reuters

Grocery price inflation in Ireland has risen for the first time in nearly 15 months while Dunnes Stores maintains top spot in the market, the latest figures from retail analysts Kantar Worldpanel show.

The group’s latest data on the sector here show grocery price inflation was 2.6 per cent in the 12 weeks to July 7th, a 0.14 per cent increase “after a consistent 15-month decline”.

Kantar noted its inflation figure was based on over 30,000 products “compared year-on-year in the proportions purchased by Irish shoppers and therefore represents the most authoritative figure currently available”.

It said price inflation was driving value sales growth rather than “increased purchasing” while there was 3.2 per cent increase in shopping frequency in July.

Despite the poor weather, take-home grocery sales rose by 6.6 per cent in the four weeks to July 7th, the retail group said.

“With retailers keen to push their own label products, we’ve seen strong sales this period with shoppers spending an additional €67.8 million year-on-year and total market growth of 4.5 per cent on these ranges,” it said.

Dunnes Stores held a 23.2 per cent market share with 7.2 per cent sales growth year-on-year driven by more frequent trips and larger shops.

Dunnes marginally eclipsed Tesco which had a 23.1 per cent market share followed by SuperValu with 20.4 per cent. Discounters Lidl and Aldi held a 13.9 per cent and 12 per cent market share respectively.

“Although there has been a slight increase in inflation, it’s still the lowest level we’ve seen since March 2022 and down 11.8 per cent compared to July 2023,” Kantar’s business development director Emer Healy said.

“It means that shoppers in Ireland remain on the lookout for value deals in the market with over 25 per cent of value sales on promotion,” it said.