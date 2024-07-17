Lane7 is set to open a new complex at Dundrum Town Centre with ten-pin bowling, augmented darts, floor shuffle, curling, ping pong, pool and dedicated karaoke booths.

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Glen Dimplex factory workers in Dunleer, Co Louth have voted to accept a voluntary redundancy package after months of fraught negotiations between the firm and trade union Siptu, reports Ian Curran. The company is understood to be seeking around 60 voluntary redundancies at its two sites in Dunleer, where it has more than 100 staff. It comes as part of a wider restructuring of Glen Dimplex’s operations across the island of Ireland.

Lane7 has signed on to run a high end bowling alley that had previously earmarked for Paddy McKillen Jr and Matt Ryan’s PressUp Group at Dundrum Town Centre. It’s one of a slew of new tenants at the shopping centre. Ronald Quinlan has the story.

Owning a pet can be great, with the companionship alone often worth the outlay. But how much does it cost, really, to keep a dog? Joanne Hunt runs the numbers in Money Matters.

How dangerous is the shadow banking sector to the wider financial system? In his column, John McManus outlines the risks, and why Ireland is at the forefront of regulating an industry worth trillions.

READ MORE

After a slump that began with the pandemic and working from home, there are signs that the Dublin office market may be starting to pick up, according to BNP Paribas Real Estate. Ian Curran reports.

The process for putting in place enduring power of attorney – a legal arrangement giving people peace of mind if they get to a stage where they cannot make decisions for themselves – has “collapsed”, the Law Society says. The professional body for Ireland’s solicitors said the “poor design” of the online system “is making it unusable for a significant number of people” as it called on Anne Rabbitte, Minister of State at the departments of Health and Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth to intervene. Dominic Coyle, who has written extensively on the issues around enduring power of attorney, has the story.

Stubbornly high inflation in the services sector could keep interest rates higher for longer, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned. In its latest assessment of the global economy, the Washington-based fund said “the momentum on global disinflation is slowing, signalling bumps along the path”. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

The chief executive of Dublin-based Mainstream Renewable Power has said the wind and solar power developer sees “strong opportunities” for deals on projects in its portfolio that would allow it to recycle capital. Joe Brennan has the details.

The Republic’s population could swell to over 7 million by 2057, according to new projections from the Central Statistics Office. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Google Payment Ireland, an Irish subsidiary of the search giant’s payment division, recorded a drop in revenue in 2023, from €30.6 million to €23.1 million, newly-filed accounts show. Barry J Whyte has read the accounts.

Plans by Glenveagh Homes for an apartment scheme in Howth in Dublin have met a slew of objections from local residents. As Gordon Deegan reports, the Howth/Sutton Community Council, Hillwatch and other locals have all lodged objections against plans by builders, Glenveagh to construct a €60 million, 135-unit apartment scheme for a site adjoining Howth Demesne, Deer Park, at Howth in north Co Dublin.

Gordon also reports that An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to Hibernia Reit to demolish the former Scruffy Murphy’s pub off Mount Street Lower in Dublin and construct 15 apartments in a six-storey scheme.

Only 15 per cent of businesses believe their organisation is fully compliant with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules, some six years after the data privacy legislation was introduced. As Ciara O’Brien writes, businesses were also concerned about upcoming legislation that could impact their business covering AI, online safety and digital services.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports on a private equity firm’s €600 million offer for the Blanchardstown Centre, as well as the new tenants lined up for the retail part of Google’s new development in Dublin’s docklands.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.