Horse trekking in Sligo, with Island View Riding Stables. Tourism lobby group Itic wants a return of the special VAT rate in the budget and more State cash to promote the industry.

Itic, a leading representative group for the tourism sector, is seeking a VAT break, more State cash and an end to the Dublin Airport passenger limit in its pre-budget shopping list. Barry O’Halloran has the details of its budget wish list.

In our Your Money feature, Fiona Reddan offers some tips on how to invest like a millionaire.

In our Your Money Q&A, a couple in their 70s wonder about the tax implications of their daughter and her young family moving into their home in Dublin, and spending the €400,000 in equity from her own house sale on renovating the parents’ property. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In her weekly media column, Laura Slattery notes that among the top executive ranks of US media, the question of who should occupy the White House only extends as far as which candidate will be the most business-friendly in its aftermath. Qualm-free, capitalist greed is how she describes it.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke has chosen a strange time to lead a trade mission to the United States, and that was before the assassination attempt on Donald Trump last weekend at a campaign rally, writes Cantillon.

Is tech giant Apple just another overheated AI stock? Stocktake offers a view.

Aer Lingus schedules return to normal on Wednesday as the carrier halts cancellations after pilots’ suspended industrial action over pay last week. The airline also slashed up to 25 per cent from European airfares and announced US ticket prices from €199 to lure customers back following cancellations that affected almost 86,000 people’s travel plans. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Revenue’s ongoing negotiations earlier this year with companies who availed of a pandemic-era warehoused tax debt scheme has been cited as a key reason for a decline in the number of small company restructurings in the first half of 2024, a new survey has found. Fiona Keeley reports.

Stripe’s valuation has edged up to $70 billion (€64 billion) as Sequoia Capital offers to buy shares from its investors looking to cash out of the fintech that helps merchants process customer payments, according to a report from Bloomberg.

In Me & My Money, Jordan Conroy, Olympian and Ireland Rugby Sevens player, tells Tony Clayton-Lea how “that phrase ‘cash is king’ is long dead”.

