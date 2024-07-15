Pay review for semi-state CEOs and falling ill on holiday

Maeve Carton, who is leading a review of how pay of top commercial semi-state executives should be set. Photograph: Alan Betson

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Chief executive pay in the private sector should be considered by a review group considering remuneration of top executives in the commercial semistate sector, according to its terms of reference. Martin Wall writes that the Maeve Carton-led review follows calls from a number of semi-states for greater flexibility in setting pay for senior managers.

Meanwhile, with the summer holiday season in full flow, Pilita Clark wonders why so many people fall sick just at the point when they can relax from the stress of work. Could it be that they themselves are the problem?

Two well known north Dublin hotels have been put on the market with a combined target price of €70 million, writes Peter Flanagan. The retirement of the Ryan family that has run the Grand Hotel in Malahide for 50 years and Sutton’s Royal Marine hotel for the past 35 years is understood to explain the move.

Ever changing goalposts on energy and environment policies are creating growing problems for the farming sector and the potential to undermine a €14 billion export industry, according to the Agricultural Science Association. Barry O’Halloran finds out why.

READ MORE

A law firm founded by Bill Gates’s father has opened a new office in Dublin but K&L Gates’ local managing partner says the influx on international firms to Dublin has boosted competition for top legal talent.

With the Summer Economic Statement increasing the focus on Jack Chambers first budget in October, independent broadcasters have told the Government they should get €6.1 million in State support to the cost of providing news and current affairs coverage.

In our opinion slot, Irish Life’s Teresa Kelly-Oroz says the gender gap in pensions is even more of an issue that the gender pay gap but is not getting anything like the attention it needs. She cites the recent auto-enrolment legislation as a missed opportunity to help boost women’s pension funds.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.