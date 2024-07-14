Pressure on legal talent grows says K&L Gates

Gayle Bowen, managing partner at K&L Gates Dublin office, with (from left): Jim Segerdahl, global managing partner; Dara Calleary, Minister of State, Enterprise, Trade and Employment; Michael Caccese, chairman, K&L Gates; and Tony Griffiths, managing partner Brussels at the opening of the firm's new Dublin office. Photograph: Steve Langan

Competition for top legal talent in Ireland has been boosted by the growing number of international law firms establish operations in the Republic, according to the managing partner of one such business.

K&L Gates, whose founders include William H Gates senior, father of Microsoft’s Bill Gates, recently opened new offices in Dublin, where the firm focuses on advising investment funds and the asset management businesses.

Gayle Bowen, managing partner of the firm’s Irish operation, noted that it was one of several recently drawn to the Republic by the growing number of financial services and multinational companies locating here.

“The new entrants have put huge pressure on the talent pool,” she said at the weekend. Ms Bowen added that this was particularly apparent in specialist areas such as those served by her firm.

K&L Gates has 22 staff working in its Dublin office, including four partners experienced in advising investment fund and asset management clients. It expects to take on further employees in coming months, according to Ms Bowen, who is also K&L Gates’ practice group co-ordinator for Europe, Middle East and Africa. That involves her linking clients seeking advice across different countries with the firm’s lawyers in relevant jurisdictions.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-headquartered K&L Gates has 48 offices in the US, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Australia.

This global network allows the firm to work with the same clients across different countries. “About 50 per cent of our clients are serviced across different jurisdictions,” Ms Bowen said.

This means the firm can channel work into the Republic where it has clients seeking legal advice or support here, while its Dublin office does the same for its outlets around the globe, she added.

Dara Calleary, Minister of State for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, recently opened the firm’s new offices at One Park Place in Dublin. K&L Gates opened here originally in January 2023.