Aon launches new aviation division in Ireland to help manage sector risks

Aon Ireland, a leading global professional services firm, has launched a new aviation division in Ireland.

The division is host to a specialist team helping organisations across the aviation industry effectively manage “an evolving risk landscape”, the group said.

The new division features Ireland’s only aviation insurance brokerage led by a team of specialists that can help companies within the sector manage all their insurance and risk management needs from Ireland.

The new team will be the company’s first in Ireland, growing Aon’s global footprint in the sector. Aon Ireland will offer consultancy services, analytical tools and risk-management solutions to leaders within the aviation sector.

READ MORE

Aon Ireland said it is aiming to grow its presence in the aviation sector significantly over the next three years.

The aviation leasing and finance industry is a critical part of the Irish economy, worth an estimated $4.6 billion (€4.3 billion) annually.

About 60 per cent of the world’s aircraft leasing companies are based in Ireland, with the industry as a whole supporting about 42,000 jobs here.

The new division will be led by Jimmy Klebovitch and Graham Caffrey. Mr Klebovitch has over 10 years’ experience working in the aviation insurance industry.

He previously held the position of senior insurance manager at AerCap, a leading aircraft lessor, and afterwards worked in an aviation insurance broker, servicing their leasing portfolio.

Mr Caffrey has more than 15 years’ experience within the insurance industry, holding various roles providing risk solutions and consultancy services to clients across a range of sectors, focusing on aviation for the past six years.

Aon represents more than 50 per cent of aviation firms worldwide and transacts about 30 per cent of all aviation reinsurance business across the globe.

Aon Ireland chief executive Rachael Ingle said: “The launch of our new aviation division marks an exciting milestone for Aon Ireland as we service the needs of this strategically important sector.

“Ireland is the leading centre for aircraft leasing globally with over $100 billion of assets managed from this island.

“However, with many firms in the aviation sector navigating increased volatility from climate change to skills shortages, industry leaders located in Ireland need expert advice to shape decisions for the better.”

Mr Klebovitch said: “I’m delighted to take on the role of aviation lead at Aon Ireland and launch our new division in Ireland.

“The creation of our new aviation team will enable Aon to become Ireland’s only one-stop risk management provider and the only aviation speciality broker with a dedicated team located here.

“Through our innovative risk-management and insurance solutions, organisations across the aviation ecosystem can manage the cost of risk right here in Ireland.”