Another large spike in corporation tax has boosted the Government’s financial position and paved the way for another giveaway budget in the autumn. Half-year exchequer returns show the business tax generated €5.9 billion in June, up by €1.6 billion or 38 per cent on the same month last year. Eoin Burke Kennedy had the details

Brera Holdings, an Irish-based company set up in 2022 to hold an Italian amateur soccer club with a “mixed” competition performance, has just 11 days to file its latest annual report to appease the Nasdaq stock market after missing a deadline two months ago. Joe Brennan reports.

Facial recognition technology joins other unacceptably invasive technologies and policies in my informal “summer of surveillance” series on how the EU and its states are increasingly attempting to introduce levels of population-spying that would have been anathema only years earlier, argues Karlin Lillington in her weekly column.

Why is almost three-quarters of all internet traffic in Ireland of malicious intent? Have we become an online nation of hackers, scalpers and fraudsters? Have the vast majority of Irish personal devices been tainted by malware to host bad bots? Probably not, says Chris Horn, however Ireland has become one of the global leaders in data centres, and perhaps at least some of these may be, presumably unwittingly, hosting bot farms

To Joakim Reiter, the telecoms industry remains something of a new venture, writes Ciara O’Brien. At seven years into his term at Vodafone, he is considered “long service” – something he describes as ridiculous. His previous role was a little more high profile. Before joining Vodafone in 2017, he was assistant secretary-general of the United Nations and deputised for the secretary general of UN Conference on Trade and Development.

Cantillon marvels at the perks of being an employee of the Dublin Port Company and wonder whether BYD has the stamina to overtake Tesla and stay in front.

Sorting out an estate when someone dies can be a sad and confusing experience for an executor and a time-consuming one for solicitors and their legal staff. There’s a mountain of documentation to be assembled and, having been through the process when his father died, Oisin Dolphin – who cofounded Simple Probate with Isabella Hughes earlier this year – knew the pain points from first-hand experience, writes Olive Keogh.

There is a lot to like about the iPad Air, says Ciara O’Brien in her tech review. The new device is powered by the M2 chip, instead of the 2024 Pro’s M4, but it is still powerful enough to carry out most of the tasks that the average user would ask of it. For the duration of this review, that means word processing, audio editing, some minor video and photo editing and a lot of video streaming. Throw in some gaming and the Air is a decent all-rounder.

