Aer Lingus and the pilots’ union Ialpa will return to the Labour Court later today in an attempt to break the deadlock in long-running talks on a pay deal, with the pilots warning of an escalation in industrial action if meaningful progress is not achieved. Ian Curran tees up this latest round of engagement by the airline and its pilots.

In her weekly column, the FT’s Pilita Clark reveals the productivity hack that really does boost careers.

Leading Irish corporate law firm William Fry has chosen a new managing partner to succeed Owen O’Sullivan when he steps down later this year. Ian Curran has the details.

In our personal finance Q&A, a reader says her son has been told by his grandmother (who has moved to a nursing home) that he can rent out her house in Dublin and keep the income. She wants to know the potential financial implications of this arrangement. Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In Me & My Money, Irish world champion swimmer and Olympian Daniel Wiffen explains how a stint at the Gloria Sports Arena in Antalya, Turkey was “100 per cent value for money” as it was the “perfect environment for me to be in so that I give myself the very best chance to step on to the podium in Paris”. He was in conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea.

In our Opinion piece, Kevin McPartlan, chief executive of Fuels for Ireland explains why Ireland needs to look beyond the switch to electric vehicles if we are to reach our transport emissions targets.

The Government is yet to adopt a position on a Sinn Féin bill that would give students living in so-called digs accommodation recourse to the Residential Tenancies Board for the purpose of dispute resolution and also bring those properties within the remit of the rent pressure zone system. Ian Curran has the details.

Just one fine has been issued to a restaurant or hospitality business under legislation designed to regulate and safeguard staff tips and gratuities since its enactment two years ago. Mark Hilliard reports.

The Irish profits of Swedish retail giant Ikea soared last year allowing the company to pay an €11 million dividend to its multinational parent group. Gordon Deegan has the details.

There are seven key steps that sellers of homes need to follow to speed up the sale of their properties, according to a new guide compiled by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) and the Law Society of Ireland.

Billionaire veteran investor Warren Buffett has confirmed that he plans to donate the vast majority of his wealth to a new foundation led by his three children when he dies, ending a long history of donating to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, according to Eric Platt of the FT.

Is the era of the mega private equity deal over? The FT’s Antoine Gara offers a view.

