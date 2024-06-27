New bid to resolve Aer Lingus row begins

Another bid to resolve the Aer Lingus pilot's pay dispute begins amid continuing industrial action on Thursday. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The latest bid to end the Aer Lingus pilots’ pay row begins on Thursday morning as the sides meet amid industrial action and further flight cancellations.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association begin their second day of an open-ended work to rule that has prompted the company to cancel flights to preserve as many services as possible.

Axed services on Thursday include a flight from Cork to Heathrow, along with 12 services from Dublin, including to Rome, Heathrow, Brussels and New York.

Representatives of the company and union have confirmed that they plan to meet this morning, sparking fresh hopes of a resolution to the long-running dispute.

Pilots are seeking a 23.88 pay rise, to compensate for inflation, while Aer Lingus maintains that it cannot offer anything above 12.25 per cent without a deal on extra productivity and flexibility.