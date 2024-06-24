The liquidators of two Irish aircraft and ship leasing companies owned by the Russian government have begun to put up for sale planes that they have managed to track down and seize, as western creditors seek to recover $1.75 billion (€1.63 billion) that they are owed. Joe Brennan has the details.

Meta has warned that Europe is falling behind in innovation in the AI sector. as it backs a new round of supports to help boost development of artificial intelligence start-ups in the European Union (EU), reports Ciara O’Brien.

The social media giant, which recently paused plans to use public posts on Instagram and Facebook to train its own AI models, said it will work with open source platform Hugging Face and cloud company Scaleway to deliver the second round of the AI Startup Program, which will be based at Station F in Paris.

Asking prices for Irish homes rose at an annual pace of 6.7 per cent in the second quarter, as demand continue to far outstrip supply, according to Daft.ie, reports Joe Brennan. The property company’s latest housing report said that the average listed price nationwide in the quarter was just under €340,400. That is some 35 per cent above where prices were at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Shareholders in Corre Energy, the Dublin-listed power storage developer, have been urged by a major advisory firm to reject a plan to give the company the right to raise up to 20 per cent of its market value in a share sale without first giving them the option to participate. Joe Brennan reports.

Aviva Life & Pensions Ireland has appointed Helen Nolan, the former long-standing group secretary of Bank of Ireland, as its chairwoman, writes Joe Brennan. She succeeded Paul Raleigh, who recently stepped down from the position after six years.

In the olden days, say about five years ago, LinkedIn was a fairly straightforward proposition: job hunters, contractors and entrepreneurs met recruiters, employers and investors, writes Emma Jacobs. Then, during the pandemic, things got peculiar as the division between home and work blurred and LinkedIn moved from strictly business to personal.

Global government interest in quantum computing is surging. Its economic impact is forecast to surpass all technology breakthroughs of the past century, including artificial intelligence. Nations that lead in the quantum computing race will gain significant strategic and economic advantages. The choices made by countries in the coming years will shape the future of all transformative technologies, writes Jason Lynch, chief executive of quantum computer company Equal1 in our weekly opinion slot.

Not long ago, the BlackBerry was the premier mobile gadget on the planet. With its traditional Qwerty keyboard, the device had blown the doors off texting and emailing, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy in his weekly column.

For tech-savvy business executives and politicians, it was superior and faster than any of its rivals, including the initial iteration of the iPhone, whose touchscreen technology was considered clunky.

Dominic Coyle answers your personal finance questions: My investments have had some growth and some losses over the years. I have not cashed in any of them, I just let them roll on.

I gather the investment company will pay whatever amount is due to Revenue whenever I cash them in.

What I need to know, please, is do I need to declare my investment amount to Revenue when I am doing my annual tax returns?

