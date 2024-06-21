An Bord Pleanála refuses permission for Ambassador Theatre digital signage

An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission for a rebranding The Ambassador Theatre on Dublin’s Parnell Street. Photograph: Alan Betson

An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission for a rebranding The Ambassador Theatre on Dublin’s Parnell Street. Concert promoters Denis Desmond and Caroline Downey Desmond’s company, Millennium Theatre Co Ltd, operate the facility.

In a decision 18 months after plans were first lodged with Dublin City Council, An Bord Pleanála has ruled that the proposed introduction of the large digital signage board above the main entrance doors and two other digital sides boards “would have an adverse and injurious visual impact on the dignity, architectural character and setting of this nationally significant Protected Structure”.

The appeals board also said that the planned signage “would set an undesirable precedent for similar development” and the decision upholds an August 2023 Dublin City Council refusal.

The decision is the second planning setback for the Desmonds’ plans for the Ambassador Theatre this year.

In January, the council refused planning permission to Millennium Theatre Co Ltd for a 1.7 metre high railings plan around the perimeter of the 260-year-old building due to the “severely” negative effect it would have on the “special character, setting and appearance” of the historic building.

That decision is currently under appeal to An Bord Pleanála with planning consultant, Tom Phillips stating that the railings are required for the safety of patrons and the public and the need to remove antisocial behaviour.

Mr Phillips warned that the premises is closed and is likely to remain closed unless and until the leaseholder considers it safe to reopen.

In relation to the proposed signage, Mr Phillips stated that the purpose of the new signage was “to enhance the architectural character of the structure and to enhance its use as a state of the art theatre”.

He said that with a view of bringing The Ambassador Theatre into the modern age, the applicant has expressed a vision of a decluttered Ambassador Theatre “with a modern rebranding, ensuring that the theatre can remain competitive and in turn capable of caring for the protected structure into the future”.

Mr Phillips contended that the “sympathetic modern signage” is superior to the existing signage on the building and represents an 83.5 per cent reduction in the size of signage.

He said that the reduction would mean that much of the currently obscured architectural features would become visible.

Mr Phillips also said that the use of the new signage would “allow the owners of the theatre to return this landmark building to beneficial use and to advertise and promote shows and events at this long-established landmark theatre more effectively, supporting a business in a sector that was so badly impacted by Covid-19.