Primark plans €40 million expansion in Portugal

Primark in UBBO shopping centre in Amadora, Portugal: its first Portuguese store opened 15 years ago, in May 2009. Photograph: Primark

Primark will invest more than €40 million in its stores in Portugal, with plans to open four new stores in four cities, the fashion retailer said.

The company will also extend its Colombo store in Lisbon as part of the investment, which will create more than 500 jobs and grow its total number of stores in Portugal to 14, with selling space increasing by more than 30 per cent.

Primark, which is known as Penneys in the Republic, opened its first store in Portugal in the UBBO shopping centre in Amadora 15 years ago.

The four new stores will be based in Montijo, Guimarães, Viseu and Covilhã.

“Primark is continuing to grow in Portugal. Since opening our first store 15 years ago, we have built such a strong business here with a huge base of loyal Primark customers,” said Nelson Ribeiro, head of sales for Primark in Portugal.

The new stores will feature self-service checkouts – which Primark/Penneys has begun to introduce across its portfolio – alongside cashier checkouts.

Primark’s investment in Portugal is part of the retailer’s ambitious growth plans to expand across new and existing markets with the aim of reaching 530 stores by 2026. Last month, Primark entered its 17th market, opening its first store in Budapest, Hungary. A new Penneys store is expected to open in Bray, Co Wicklow, this summer.

Primark, which currently has more than 440 stores and employs more than 80,000 people worldwide, is a subsidiary of the London-headquartered group Associated British Foods.