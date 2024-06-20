Pilots and Aer Lingus clash over sick leave

The pay row between Aer Lingus and its pilots deepened on Thursday. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Aer Lingus and its pilots’ union have clashed over sick leave, deepening the row between the pair ahead of next week’s industrial action at the airline.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) in Aer Lingus will withdraw all flexible working from Wednesday morning, leading to what the carrier says will be “inevitable disruption” for holidaymakers, in pursuit of a 24 per cent pay rise.

An Ialpa note to members on Thursday says some pilots have contacted the union “in regard to threatening correspondence” from the airline’s human resources department relating to illness.

It is understood that letters told pilots they risked having sick pay withdrawn if they did not go for assessments.

Ialpa’s note says the union “refutes any claim by Aer Lingus that our professional pilots are using sickness as a means of commencing unofficial industrial action.”

Aer Lingus said earlier this week that it has cancelled 56 flights since January owing to increased illness among pilots, which prevented them from working out of hours.

The airline confirmed on Thursday that it had written to Ialpa highlighting “an extraordinary increase in short-notice pilot illness over recent weeks” which it said was hitting operations.

“We have asked Ialpa for an explanation for this and we are awaiting their response,” it added. The company did not comment on letters written to individuals.

A spokesman for Fórsa, the union of which Ialpa is a part, this week firmly rejected any suggestion that pilots were engaging in unofficial action.

He pointed out that Ialpa balloted members for industrial action a second time last week after the company queried the union’s use of digital voting in the initial poll.

The sick leave row is deepening the rift between the sides, whose attitudes observers say had already hardened as industrial action loomed.

Ialpa says it is seeking the pay rise to compensate members for cost of living increases. The company has branded the increase sought as “exorbitant and untenable”.