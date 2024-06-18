Avolon raises $750m in new debt deal amid strong demand for aircraft

The transaction brings to $3.4 billion the amount Avolon has raised through a variety of sources this year as it looks to “capitalise on attractive market dynamics,” said Ross O’Connor, Avolon chief financial officer.

Avolon, the Dublin-based aircraft lessor, on Tuesday said it has raised $750 million (€699 million) in debt through a new credit facility as it looks to take advantage of a booming market for aircraft.

The company said the new credit line, extended through a syndicate of seven banks in the Middle East and India, will also strengthen its banking links to those regions and diversify Avolon’s capital pool.

JP Morgan and Emirates NBD acted as joint bookrunners for the transaction.

“We’re pleased to partner with Avolon on this transaction, using the strength of our franchise to support their growth,” said Puja Turner, head of loans and structured credit for JP Morgan’s Middle East region. “As banks in the Middle East and India deepen their understanding of the lessor business model and look to deploy capital beyond domestic markets, we anticipate they will be a growing source of funding for aviation businesses with a strong track record.”

Avolon raised $1.4 billion (€1.29 billion) of unsecured debt capital in the first quarter, according to its April trading statement, comprised of $1.15 billion in senior unsecured notes due in 2029 and a $250 million unsecured term loan due for repayment in 2026.