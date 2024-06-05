Aer Lingus pilots vote on possible strike action

Aer Lingus pilots are voting on a possible a strike after rejecting Labour Court proposals meant to broker a temporary settlement of their pay row with the airline.
The Irish Airline Pilot’s Association (Ialpa) said on Wednesday that it was balloting members in Aer Lingus on industrial action in the long-running dispute’s latest twist.
Ialpa confirmed that it was recommending that pilots “vote in favour of industrial action, up to and including strike action”.
Captain Mark Tighe, Ialpa president, said offers made to pilots so far, including the 9.25 per cent tabled by the Labour Court, failed to reflect the airline’s “enormous profitability”.
He added that Aer Lingus made a €225 million profit last year, four times what it earned in 2022.
More to follow . . .
