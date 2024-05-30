Christmas air fares to Dublin could hit €500, Ryanair claims

File photograph of passengers returning home to Dublin for Christmas. Ryanair has warned of spiking fares this winter due to a controversial passenger cap. Photograph: Frank Miller

Christmas air fares between Dublin and cities including London could hit €500 this year on the back of a limit on the number of passengers that the State’s biggest airport is allowed handle, according to Ryanair.

Planners have limited Dublin Airport to 32 million people a-year, a restriction that has angered carriers including Ryanair and Aer Lingus.

Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair DAC, predicted on Thursday that Christmas fares between Dublin, London and other centres could hit €500 this year as the cap means airline cannot schedule extra flights over the winter.

Mr Wilson said the cap would force a “return to the 1980s” for air fares over the winter. Ryanair applied to put on 300,000 seats this winter, but regulators refused this, he confirmed.