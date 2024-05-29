Dublin Airport operator DAA to seek raising of 32m passenger limit

Kenny Jacobs, DAA chief executive, said Dublin Airport passenger cap is prompting airlines to grow elsewhere. Photograph: Damien Storan/PA Press Association.

State company DAA may ask planners to raise a 32-million a-year passenger limit on Dublin Airport to 36 million in the autumn in a bid to fast track efforts to lift the controversial cap, says its chief executive, Kenny Jacobs.

The news came as the operator of Cork and Dublin airports reported that it earned €176 million profits last year, allowing it to pay a €31 million dividend to the State, its first since 2019.

Mr Jacobs said on Wednesday that DAA was working on an application to have the cap, whose imposition angered airlines, lifted to 36 million while planning authority, Fingal County Council, considered a broader submission that includes a bid to have it raised to 40 million.

DAA could submit that application in the autumn, pending the outcome of a separate An Bord Pleanála process that is dealing with noise and runway use at night.

That would be an “operational infrastructure” application, Mr Jacobs explained. “We’re not going to build anything,” he pointed out.

Planners originally imposed the limit – a condition of allowing Dublin operate an extra runway – in 2006 to tackle traffic congestion.

However, Mr Jacobs noted that 35 per cent of passengers arriving at the airport’s terminals now come by bus, against just 5 per cent in 2006, easing pressure on the roads.

A 36 million cap would allow DAA meet current demand, projected at 35 million for next year, and ease airline concerns, which Mr Jacobs says are prompting them to look elsewhere, costing the Republic potentially valuable new routes.

“We are a small, open, island economy and stalled growth at our national airport sends a negative signal about investment in Ireland,” he warned.

DAA’s bid to have the limit extended to 40 million is part of a broader application to expand the airport’s facilities. Observers believe it could take Fingal up to two years to decide on this.

The State company said earlier that revenues last year reached €1.02 billion, the first time they the €1 billion benchmark.

Profits after tax and once-off charges were €176 million, allowing its board to recommend paying a €31 million dividend to the State.

“Due to the impact of the Covid pandemic, this is the first dividend since 2019,” the company noted.

Cork and Dublin airports handled 36.3 million passengers in 2023. Retail arm ARI grew its business in the 27 airports in which it operates around the world.

DAA International handled 65 million passengers at the three airports in Saudi Arabia that it manages, Jeddah, Riyadh and Red Sea. The subsidiary has businesses in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Peter Dunne, DAA’s chief financial officer, said the group ended the year with €805 million in cash but had €1.6 billion in debt, twice pre-pandemic totals.

The company must repay most of it between 2028 and 2032. Mr Dunne cautioned that DAA will have to borrow further cash to fund the expanded infrastructure it needs.

Basil Geoghegan, chairman, said the company needed to place itself on a “more robust financial footing” to support its planned €2 billion expansion of Dublin’s facilities.

He argued that this needed parity of returns with other European airports, but warned that this would be challenging, given that Dublin’s charges were a “fraction” of other capital city gateways.