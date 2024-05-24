Sisk scores €350m Manchester City stadium deal

Irish company Sisk is working on a €350 million redevelopment plan (above) to extend Manchester City's Etihad Stadium

Irish builder Sisk has secured a €350 million deal to redevelop part of English Premier League champions’ Manchester City’s home ground, Etihad Stadium, that will include an expanded north stand.

Sisk said the new facilities will boost capacity to 60,000 people from the current 53,000, adding a large, single upper tier to the stadium’s north stand.

A sky bar with views overlooking the pitch and a stadium roof walk will be added above the new tier.

Facilities integrated into the stadium will include a covered City Square fan zone with space for 3,000 people and various food and drink outlets, a new club shop, museum, workspace and a 400-bed hotel.

The new north stand will open during the 2025-2026 football season. Sisk will complete the hotel, City Square and workspace by late 2026.

It is the latest project on a major sports venue on which Sisk has worked, following Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork and the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park in Dublin.

Chief executive Paul Brown said the company was delighted to work on such a high-profile venue as the Etihad Stadium.

“Our previous stadiums’ knowledge remains embedded within Sisk. Key Irish senior directors who spearheaded those projects in the earlier parts of their careers will now offer invaluable support to our team in Manchester,” he added.

Danny Wilson, managing director, Manchester City operations, said the project would not only allow the club expand what it offers fans but would “also create lasting long-term economic and social benefits for our local community” building on investment since 2008.

The project will create about 890 full-time jobs, according to Sisk. The company is a leading Irish building business with operations here and in the UK and Europe.