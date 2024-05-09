Racing fans celebrate Galopin Des Champs after winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup in March. Airlines say the Dublin Airport passenger cap could stop them laying on extra flights for big events such as Cheltenham. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

The Dublin Airport passenger cap row rolls on. The IAA’s decision to limit passenger numbers this winter could mean airlines can’t lay on extra flights around big events such as Six Nations rugby matches or Cheltenham, Aer Lingus and Ryanair warn. Barry O’Halloran has the story.

Online retail giant Amazon is to finally launch a new Irish-focused store, with Amazon.ie opening next year. The company has yet to put a date on the launch or the number of jobs it will create, but it is understood there will be a retail team based in Dublin. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Glanbia has issued around €6 million worth of bonus shares to some of its most senior executives, including €1.5 million worth to its new chief executive, Hugh McGuire. As Barry J Whyte reports, the awards were made as part of Glanbia’s 2018 long-term incentive plan, which grants shares based on the executives meeting certain performance targets over the course of a given period.

Barry also has details of a €5 million grant awarded to the pet food unit of Larry Goodman’s ABP from Enterprise Ireland as a result of the impact of the pandemic.

How often do you reuse your passwords? Are they something easy to hack? We’ve all been there, but as Karlin Lillington writes, the time may be ripe to start using an alternative way of logging in to your various accounts: passkeys.

Over one in four Irish people would sacrifice over a fifth of their State old-age pension if they were able to get it earlier, according to a new survey. As Dominic Coyle reports, the survey comes on the heels of the Department of Social Protection putting in place an option for people to delay drawing down the State pension in return for a higher weekly payment at a later date.

More than six in 10 tech leaders in Ireland are not yet investing in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and do not have an AI strategy in place, according to a study by consulting giant EY. Laura Slattery has the story.

Cantillon looks at a vote of confidence from investors in DCC, while also assessing the real meaning of Apple’s latest refresh of its iPad line this week.

In Innovation, Chris Horn reports on how advances in MRI technology may open up new treatments for brutal neurodegenerative diseases such as MND while Olive Keogh looks at AI platform Agilepitch which aims to automate repetitive tasks that slow down the process of closing a deal.

In Technology, Ciara O’Brien reviews so called bone-headphones for kids while Eleanor Olcott reports on how Chinese AI start ups are chasing down ChatGPT.

Ciara also has the details on Permanent TSB’s first quarter results which were well received even as its share of the key mortgage market fell.

Close to half of homebuyers say they will not wait for promised lower interest rates before buying a home amid continuing concerns about supply, according to property website MyHome.ie (which is also owned by The Irish Times). Dominic has the story.

Half of the projected corporation tax for this year will be a windfall in nature and without it there would be a budget deficit, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has told an Oireachtas committee. Ronan McCreevy was watching.

Finally Microsoft has poached a long time Dell executive to lead its Irish operation.

