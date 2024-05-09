Dublin Airport passenger cap could hit sports fans travelling for events, airlines say

Dublin Airport passenger caps could put games such as Ireland's Six Nations clash with Italy out of fans' reach, airlines say. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images.

Sports fans could be impacted by Dublin Airport passenger caps this winter, airlines warn as regulators move to ensure the gateway remains within limits set by planners.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) will limit airlines at Ireland’s biggest airport to 14.4 million seats from October 27th to March 29th to aid Dublin’s operator, DAA, in staying within a 32 million passengers-a-year cap set by planners.

Aer Lingus warns that this will hit its ability to put on “ad hoc” services over the winter to meet the demand for the “Six Nations Championship, international soccer fixtures and Cheltenham Festival”.

Ryanair has predicted that the limit would hit those travelling for sports fixtures and over Christmas and midterms.

READ MORE

The IAA notes that the likely impact on both airlines’ operations stems directly from the 32 million-a-year planning conditions.

“We have no power to amend them,” says the authority. “The merits or otherwise of the 32 million passengers annually conditions, and whether full consideration was given to how they could be implemented, is not for the IAA to comment on.”

The authority maintains that airlines can move or swap around take-off and landing slots to match demand, or from one type of service to another, subject to conditions set out in regulations.

Return Dublin-Rome flights over St Patrick’s Weekend 2025, when Ireland meets Italy in the Six Nations, mostly cost between €700 and €800 with both Ryanair and Aer Lingus on Wednesday night, indicating strong demand.

Aer Lingus was selling seats on an early match day flight for €260, but all other outward and return flights with both carriers over the weekend, including Monday, ranged from €300 to €400.

Ryanair had sold out flights from Dublin to Cardiff on Friday, February 21st, the day before Ireland’s clash with Wales, but was offering flights the morning of the game, February 22nd, at €49. Sunday’s Cardiff-Dublin flight was sold out also.

Flights for Ireland v Scotland in the Six Nations, Cheltenham and November’s Republic of Ireland game with England at Wembley, were selling at more average prices.

The 14.4 million limit is one of the IAA’s conditions for allocating take-off and landing slots to airlines at Dublin Airport.

The authority sets these for every winter and summer following talks with a committee whose members include airlines.

It notes that the DAA considers the measure important to its efforts to comply with the 32 million-a-year passenger cap.