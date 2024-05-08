Microsoft poaches Dell executive for top Irish job

Microsoft named Dell Ireland boss Catherine Doyle as the new general manager of its Irish unit.

Ms Doyle will take on the job from July 1. Her move ends a 23 year career with Dell and will see her leading Microsoft’s sales, marketing and services business, the company said in a statement.

“With her proven track-record of delivering results and building strong relationships, Catherine brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the Irish market,” Joacim Damgard, president of Microsoft Western Europe, said. “As we advance in this era of AI, I’m confident her passion, energy, and vision will inspire the Microsoft Ireland team, our customers, and our partners to achieve even greater success.”

Ms Doyle replaces Anne Sheehan who moved into a wider European role earlier this year.

READ MORE

“Microsoft’s culture of innovation, inclusion and social responsibility has always inspired me, and I’m honoured to lead such a talented team,” Ms Doyle said.