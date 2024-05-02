Johnny Ronan’s Delgany development refused planning permission

An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission to a Johnny Ronan firm to construct 141 residential units in Delgany, Co Wicklow.

An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission to a Johnny Ronan firm to construct 141 residential units in Delgany, Co Wicklow.

In two separate decisions, the planning board issued comprehensive refusals to Mr Ronan’s J&R Stylebawn Ltd for the mix of apartments and houses on the grounds of Stylebawn House.

One application consisted of 20 one-bed apartments and 20 two-bed apartments in a five storey block along with works to protected structure, Stylebawn House to provide a four bed house and works to the Gardener’s Cottage to provide a two-bed house.

The second application comprised 99 residential units composed of eight one-bed apartments, 18 two-bed apartments, 14 three-bed houses and 59 four-bed houses.

READ MORE

Wicklow Co Council issued refusals to the schemes in May 2022 and Mr Ronan’s firms lodged revised plans in a bid to address the council’s grounds for refusal as part of the appeals lodged.

The appeals board issued the double refusal after objections from locals, including Delgany Community Council was registered,.

The appeals board refused permission as it was not satisfied that sufficient technical information had been submitted by the applicants to demonstrate that no significant negative impacts would arise from the development on the water quality and biodiversity of the Three Trouts stream.

The appeals board also refused planning due to the inadequate qualitative provision of public and communal open space.

The appeals board said that the proposed developments would result in a poor standard of residential amenity for future occupants.

The appeals board also found that the proposed internal road layout would endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard.

In the appeal, consultants for Mr Ronan’s firm, John Spain & Associates said that the scheme would provide much needed housing at a sustainable density in close proximity to an existing village centre.

Mr Spain argued that the site had “the capacity to provide for an increased residential density without significantly altering the character of the area”.

Mr Spain further contended that the scheme would deliver on the national policy of providing increased density within the existing footprint of villages and provides for existing choice and availability of housing in the village.

A spokesman for the Ronan Group declined to comment.