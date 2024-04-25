Workday axes Grangegorman office block plan

Workday, the US enterprise technology company, has shelved plans to build a new European headquarters in Grangegorman, Dublin, just two years after announcing the move, in favour of an existing city-centre office development.

The company – which develops financial and human-resources software for large businesses – said in a statement to The Irish Times it would search for a new location in Dublin for its offices, which will facilitate an expansion of its Irish headcount from about 2,000 at present to 2,300 by 2025.

“As we rapidly grow in Dublin, we have decided to expand our [European] headquarters in existing office space rather than pursue a new development,” a spokesman said. “We hope to confirm the location in Dublin by the end of 2024, and we will continue to operate from our current Dublin office locations: Kings Building, Dublin 7 and Dockline, Dublin 1.”

It is understood the search will begin next week and the company hopes to unveil the new location in the autumn.

Workday lodged initial plans with Dublin City Council last year, looking to build a mixed-use scheme to include two office blocks, ranging from eight to 12 storeys on a 51,000sq m (550,000sq ft) campus at the strategic development zone in Grangegorman, Dublin 7.

In response, the council sought further information. As part of revised plans lodged this year, Workday included “letters of support” from locals. However, the Legion of Mary, which operates the Regina Coeli Hostel on Morning Star Avenue, North Brunswick Street, located adjacent to the Workday site, objected to the scheme.

It is understood Workday decided to shelve the plans, largely due an increase in the number of comparable new office developments around the city since 2022 when the scheme was first mooted.

The company is likely to be able to complete a deal for a recently-built property in a shorter space of time than it would have taken to receive planning permission for the Grangegorman scheme and then deliver it.

The California-headquartered company reported revenue of $7.3 billion last year, up 17 per cent from 2022.