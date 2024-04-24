Shannon anticipates two million passengers this year

Shannon's traffic on flights in all key markets - Britain, Europe and the US - grew last year. Shannon is the only airport in the Republic outside Dublin to offer transatlantic services. Photograph: Arthur Ellis.

Shannon Airport hopes to handle two million passengers for the first time in 15 years in 2024, according to its chief executive, Mary Considine.

The State-owned company’s annual report shows that 1.959 million people passed through the mid-western gateway last year, 29 per cent more than in 2022.

Shannon is preparing for two million passengers to use the airport for the first time since 2009 after growth in 2023 “surpassed expectations”, Ms Considine said.

She confirmed that in the first three months of this year, airport passengers grew 12 per cent on the same period in 2023.

READ MORE

Traffic on flights in all key markets, Britain, Europe and the US, grew last year. Shannon is the only airport in the Republic outside Dublin to offer transatlantic services.

[ Clare wind farm proposal faces widespread opposition ]

Ms Considine noted that this market had rebounded since pandemic curbs ended. United Airlines’ launch last year of a daily service to Chicago helped boost transatlantic numbers, she said.

Ryanair added new services last year including to Naples in Italy and Porto in Portugal, and boosted seats on existing routes, while Aer Lingus began Paris Charles de Gaulle flights.

Shannon Airport Group’s turnover rose 12 per cent last year to €68 million, while earnings before interest, tax and write-offs climbed 27 per cent to €21 million.

[ Dublin Airport passenger cap: Eamon Ryan has previously intervened in planning row, says Ryanair’s O’Leary ]

Profit from continuing operations reached €28.4 million before tax and once-off charges.

Shannon received cash from the State’s regional airports programme that allowed it complete key safety and security projects during the year, a statement said.