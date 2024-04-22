Clare windfarm proposal faces widespread opposition

Shannon Airport are among those objecting to the proposed wind farm. Photograph: Arthur Ellis/Press22

The commercial semi-State agency charged with managing air traffic is objecting to plans for a new 50MW wind farm in south east Clare.

Limerick firm, Ballycar Green Energy has plans before An Bord Pleanála for a 12 turbine wind farm to be located 3km northwest from Limerick city.

To date, An Bord Pleanála has received 74 third party submissions with the bulk opposed to the wind farm which is proposed for a 105 hectare site neighbouring the townland of Ballycar, north of Meelick in south east Clare.

A planning report lodged with the application states that the proposed wind farm “will directly assist in achieving national targets for energy from renewable energy, from renewable resources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with energy production”.

The tip height of the wind-turbines is to be 518 feet and the scheme is facing objections from Shannon Airport and AirNav Ireland due to the wind farm’s proximity to the Woodcock Hill radar station in south east Clare.

AirNav Ireland provides air traffic management and related services within the 451,000 sq km of airspace controlled by Ireland and employs more than 200 air traffic controllers in Dublin, Cork and Shannon and 50 radio officers in Ballygirreen, Co Clare to ensure the safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic.

In an objection against the wind farm, Charlie O’Loughlin, manager of surveillance M&E Systems at AirNav Ireland, told the appeals board that Airnav Ireland objects to the wind farm as the development would result in a reduction in the level of safety in the Shannon en-route and Dublin air traffic control centres which depend on the Woodcock Hill radar station.

Mr O’Loughlin contends that the proposed wind farm “would degrade the performance of the Woodcock Hill Radar”.

AirNav Ireland’s objections are supported by Shannon Airport. In a separate objection, the airport’s safety compliance and environment manager, Paul Hennessy told An Bord Pleanála the airport objects to the wind farm as no mitigation measures can prevent impacts on the Woodcock Hill radar.

Fianna Fáil’s spokesman on climate action, Senator Timmy Dooley has lodged a submission stating that the proposed wind farm site is in an area of exceptional beauty and a widely used recreational area for urban dwellers who wish to enjoy nature and the countryside.

The Clare Senator says that “this development would have a terrible impact on such enjoyment”.

In a separate submission, local TD, Cathal Crowe (FF) contends that the height of the turbines is excessive.