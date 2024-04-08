Fresh plan to build on Donnybrook petrol station site

The proposal for a student accommodation scheme would see the redevelopment of a petrol station site in Donnybrook, Dublin

Red Rock Donnybrook is to make a fresh bid to develop a site in Dublin 4. This follows the Keith Craddock firm giving notice that it is to lodge a planning application for a 10-storey, 225-bed space student accommodation scheme on the site of a Circle K petrol station at the junction of Donnybrook Road and Brookvale Road.

The Large-scale Residential Development application is to comprise 193 bedrooms in the purpose-built student accommodation and also includes a cafe/retail unit.

Red Rock has been trying to develop the 0.131 hectare site over the past three years and has encountered local opposition in the planning and legal arenas.

In February 2021, the company lodged plans for a 12-storey 84-unit build to rent apartment scheme for the site. Dublin City Council refused planning permission after local objections, but An Bord Pleanála granted permission for a reduced 10-storey 68-unit scheme on appeal after dismissing the recommendation of its own inspector to refuse permission.

However that scheme has been stalled after the Eglinton Residents Association and Ramleh Villas resident David Clarke instituted High Court proceedings in January 2023 against the appeals board grant.

Now, with the statutory planning notice published and plans to be lodged with Dublin City Council in the coming days, the new student accommodation plan is almost certain to spark a fresh planning battle between Red Rock and some locals.

The notice states that the scheme is to be made up of 141 single units, eight accessible single units, 24 double units, eight studios and eight twin bedrooms. The student accommodation is to also include study areas, a gym, communal/gaming areas, TV rooms, communal kitchens and laundry.

The scheme will also provide 185 bicycle spaces. The plans involve the demolition of the existing petrol filling station and associated structures on site.

In a submission to An Bord Pleanála last October, planning consultants for Red Rock Donnybrook, John Spain & Associates, revealed the student accommodation plan when making the submission on the Bray to city centre quality bus corridor Scheme.

Mr Spain said that his client broadly welcomes the Bray to city centre quality bus corridor and the student accommodation design takes account of the quality bus corridor.

The John Spain & Associates’ submission disclosed that the Red Rock lands “are proposed for acquisition”.