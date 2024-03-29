Future Ticketing agrees deal with Dundee FC

Dundee FC's Scot Foam Park where tickets will be sold with the help of Future Ticketing. Photograph: PA

Irish business Future Ticketing has signed Scottish Premiership football club Dundee FC as its latest client, the company has confirmed.

Future Ticketing develops software and systems that allow venues and event organisers to sell digital tickets through their own websites or apps rather than through a third-party agent.

The Tullamore, the Co Offaly-based tech company confirmed on Thursday that it will be Dundee’s ticketing partner in a new multiyear deal that the pair announced this week.

Hiring the Irish software company will allow Dundee to sell season, match-day, and family and friends’ tickets digitally, giving it immediate access to the income that those sales generate.

Fans can buy tickets through the club’s app on their phones.

Future Ticketing said that it had worked closely with Dundee FC to develop a tailor-made service that will boost sales and strengthen its ties with fans.

Greg Fenton, Dundee’s general manager, said the deal would allow the club to “professionalise and modernise” fans’ engagement.

“We are immensely proud of our heritage at Dundee FC and excited by our future and have been impressed by the expertise Future Ticketing has brought to this new relationship,” he added.

Future Ticketing chief executive Liam Holton noted that Dundee had followed promotion from the Scottish Championship by consolidating its Premiership position.

“Playing in the top flight has resulted in an increase in attendances at the Scot Foam Stadium and we are grateful to Dundee FC for permitting us to accompany them along on the digital transformation that will modernise this forward-looking club,” he said.