Female founders launch whiskey to inspire women in male-dominated industry

Two female founders have launched a limited-edition whiskey in time for International Women’s Day, to highlight the lack of female representation in the male-dominated whiskey industry. Separately, a new non-profit organisation to advocate for women in the whiskey industry has also been launched to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Jennifer Nickerson, founder of Tipperary Boutique Distillery, and Louise McGuane, founder of JJ Corry Irish Whiskey, have come together to launch The Founders Irish whiskey, to inspire more women to get involved in the sector.

The Irish Whiskey Association estimates that over the past decade the industry has invested €1.55 billion, contributed €686 million to the shared economy, and delivered €770 million in excise on domestic sales to the Irish exchequer. It employs about 1,700 people.

However, Ms Nickerson and Ms McGuane estimate that only 2-3 per cent of founders in the industry are female.

Ms Nickerson said it can be hard for women to break into the “male-dominated” industry in Ireland, and while trends are slowly changing and more women are drinking whiskey, men are still more often put forward to speak to majority male whiskey drinkers.

She described a trade show in recent weeks where she was ignored in favour of stands being run by her male peers and some visitors to her stand looked past her for a man to speak to about her brand.

“When it’s really overt like that it gets a bit demoralising. I spent so much time doing this, and no one wants to even talk to you about what you’re doing because you’re female,” she said.

“There’s not too many women visible in Irish whiskey, outside of the 8th of March when people tend to be found, wheeled out and disappear again. We wanted something that would stand out, to show that there are women in Irish whiskey, and if women want to go out and do that, then that is possible,” she added.

The Founders is a limited edition vatted malt, a blend of single malt whiskey from Tipperary Boutique Distillery’s own grain matured in Rioja casks, and single malt whiskey blended by JJ Corry and matured in sherry casks.

The release of only 264 bottles (132 released by JJ Corry and 132 released by Tipperary Boutique Distillery) will be available from next week via both companies’ websites, as well as IrishMalts.com, James J Fox and Celtic Whiskey Shop.

Separately, a new non-profit organisation has been launched to advocate for women in the Irish whiskey sector.

Women in Irish whiskey has been established by Heather Clancy, brand manager at Grace O’Malley Spirits, and Anne-Marie Kelly, business development manager for O’Malley Ireland Spirits Trading Ltd/Good Spirits Bottling.

The organisation aims to support women and gender diversity within the Irish whiskey industry through networking opportunities, encouraging career development and driving change in the sector.