Stellar magazine to ‘pause’ print edition, citing demand for digital content

Stellar said it will still be publishing on its website and social media channels, as it cited an increased appetite for digital content among its audience.

VIP-owned Stellar magazine has announced it is “pressing pause” on its monthly glossy print edition, with its team citing a growing appetite for more digital content.

In a statement across its social media platforms on Friday afternoon, Stellar announced that it is temporarily halting its print offering.

“For now we’re pressing pause on our print edition but don’t worry, we’re not going anywhere, we’ll be back to celebrate some of our big moments. It’s not the end. It’s the start of something new and fabulous,” its team said in the statement.

“Over the past 16 years Stellar has grown and expanded from a successful print brand that connected with readers once a month, to an always-on brand that is in constant conversation with its audience on all platforms,” it said.

“We’ve seen your appetite for more digital content, the type of content we know you love, from pop culture and in-depth features to fashion and beauty and everything in between,” it added.

The publisher said that it will also be continuing its two podcasts, The Glow Up and The Skim, and hosting events such as its InstaStar awards held in September.

First launched in 2008, Stellar is a monthly glossy magazine and website which pitches itself as “Ireland’s number one media platform for the modern gal”.

The publication covers a mix of fashion, beauty and feature content on “everything from pop culture to women’s health to viral TikTok trends”.

Stellar is part of the VIP publishing franchise owned by founder and former managing director Michael O’Doherty.

Latest published financial accounts show that VIP Publishing Limited made an operating profit of €246,709 in 2021, compared to €95,854 in 2020.

It saw a total turnover of €1.44 million in 2021, compared to €1.63 million in 2020, and the group employed an average of 22 staff across both years.

Stellar and VIP have been contacted for comment.