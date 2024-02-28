Strong demand boosts Glanbia earnings as company plans €50m buyback

Food group Glanbia has said consumer demand remained strong in 2023, boosting its earnings, and that it would kick off a new share buyback, starting with a €50 million programme.

In total, the group plans to return €100 million to shareholders during 2024.

In its premliminary results on Wednesday, Glanbia said grow revenue fell almost 9 per cent to $5.4 billion (€5 billion), while earnings per share rose by close to 20 per cent to 131.37 cent.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation were $424 million, up 16 per cent, the company said. Revenue at the group fell, led by a decline in pricing and volumes in the Glanbia Nutritionals division, while its Performance Nutrition business continued to grow.

The Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) business saw like-for-like branded revenue grow 5.1 per cent, with volumes down marginally and pricing up 5.4 per cent. The Optimum Nutrition brand revenue was 17 per cent higher on a like-for-like basis with both volume and pricing growing.

The Glanbia Nutritionals (GN) and Nutritional Solutions (NS) business saw a decline of more than 12 per cent in like-for-like revenue, with pricing falling 9 per cent and volumes down 3.3 per cent. However, Glanbia said volume trends improved in the second half of the year.

“Glanbia is a company with very strong fundamentals – a clear strategy, a portfolio of great brands and ingredients playing into strong underlying consumer health and wellness trends with a team of talented people,” chief executive Hugh McGuire said.

“Looking ahead, we will focus on driving growth and shareholder value by stepping up awareness and distribution of our great brands, with a robust innovation pipeline across both our growth platforms. In 2024, we expect adjusted EPS growth of 5 per cent to 8 per cent constant currency, which will be driven by a strong operating performance.”