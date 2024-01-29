Dublin City Council gives green light to Earlsfort Terrace scheme

An artist's impression of the nine-storey office development on Earlsfort Terrace

Dublin City Council has given the green light to property group Iput plc to demolish Deloitte House and Garryland House on Dublin’s Earlsfort Terrace and replace the buildings with a nine-storey office block.

The council gave the go-ahead after Iput plc lodged revised plans reducing the height, scale and mass of the planned office block at 25-29 Earlsfort Terrace off Stephen’s Green in Dublin 2.

The scaling down of the scheme reduced the gross floor area by 562sq m to 30,99sq m

In the report that recommended planning permission be granted, the council said the proposed development would “facilitate high-quality office accommodation, cultural/art/community space and cafe space which will provide vibrancy and animation at street level”.

READ MORE

The planner noted the applicants had proposed a living canvas art gallery on site which would be a permanent home “to showcase artistic and cultural content and introduce the public to leading and emerging artists working in visual and digital fields”.

The planners said that as a direct result of the proposed redevelopment, the envisioned increase in footfall and vibrancy would “also likely to have a significant economic benefit for the local area and the city”.

The council planning report said the proposed development would “significantly regenerate and likely rejuvenate a site in proximity to public transport connections and the proposal will deliver in a number of the core objectives of the Dublin City Development [plan]”.

The report also said the scheme was “unlikely to have a detrimental visual impact on the streetscape or the surrounding context”.

It concluded that the proposed development would “not seriously injure existing buildings or surrounding location”.

The city council planners also welcomed the reduction in scale and mass.

The grant of permission came despite the Irish arm of aircraft leasing giant, Air Lease Corporation, and property group Hibernia Real Estate Group lodging separate objections to the scheme.