Web Summit boss Katherine Maher to leave role after three months

Katherine Maher was named chief executive of Web Summit last October, just weeks before its flagship event.

Web Summit chief executive Katherine Maher is stepping down from the company just three months after replacing co-founder Paddy Cosgrave who resigned from the role following a controversy over his social media output.

Ms Maher, a former chief executive of the Wikimedia Foundation, will join US radio network NPR as its chief executive, the organisation said in a statement on its website.

The US executive joined Web Summit as chief executive last October following Mr Cosgrave’s resignation after a series of tweets about the Israel-Hamas conflict sparked led to the withdrawal of a number of key sponsors and attendees just weeks before the company’s flagship conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

Tech giants including Google and Meta pulled out following the comments. In the post, Mr Cosgrave said he was “shocked at the rhetoric and actions” of western leaders in support of Israel, “with the exception in particular of Ireland’s Government, who for once are doing the right thing”.

Mr Cosgrave apologised and clarified his remarks but announced his resignation on October 21st with “immediate effect”, admitting that his personal comments had “become a distraction from the event, and our team, our sponsors, our start-ups and the people who attend. I sincerely apologise again for any hurt I have caused.”