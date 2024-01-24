Hauliers face more customs checks travelling to the UK from the end of the month. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Goodbody Stockbrokers has seen a number of senior staff quit in recent days, following a voluntary redundancy programme during the autumn that targeted 20 jobs, as its investment banking unit continues to be hit by a global slowdown in deals and expected acceleration of large companies leaving the Irish stock market. Joe Brennan has the story.

Tourism chiefs will seek to limit the use of hotels to house asylum seekers and an end to the Dublin Airport passenger cap at a meeting with the Government on Wednesday. As Barry O’Halloran reports, representatives of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) will meet Cabinet ministers Simon Coveney and Catherine Martin to discuss rising costs and accommodation squeezes that are hitting their businesses.

Exporters are preparing for fresh customs checks by UK officials on goods moving from Ireland to Britain, but what exactly will it all mean? Barry unpacks the full implications of the changes.

Barry also reports that aircraft lessor Aercap is investigating a cybersecurity attack on its systems, but says that it suffered no financial loss as result of the hack.

READ MORE

Dunnes Stores has pulled the plug on its longtime store in Stillorgan Village. As Colin Gleeson reports, the shop permanently closed its doors on Saturday.

In his column, Martin Wolf assesses the seemingly neverending fallout from Brexit.

Declines in the numbers of openings, professionals seeking new roles and the rate at which wages were rising during the final quarter of 2023 all suggested a stabilisation of the Irish jobs market, according to global recruitment firm Morgan McKinley. Emmet Malone has the story.

Emmet also reports that Ibec and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions are set to clash again on the minimum wage when representatives of the two organisations appear before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment later today.

ADHD Now is a new firm pitched as Ireland’s first online platform dedicated to ADHD diagnosis, and post-diagnosis pathways to treatment. Ellen O’Regan spoke to the founder

The Government has agreed to hold a referendum on Ireland’s participation in the Unified Patent Court, which has been awaited for a decade and long pushed for by the business community. Jack Horgan-Jones reports that the vote will be held on the same day as the Local and European Elections in June this year.

Grant Thornton practices in Ireland and the Cayman Islands have been sued by the receiver to a failed US investment advisory firm, who claims they enabled a multimillion-dollar fraud by not drawing proper attention to significant concerns they had from audit work. Joe has the story.

An Bord Pleanála has given the go-ahead for a scaled-down 54-unit build-to-rent scheme in Milltown, Dublin 6. Gordon Deegan reports that in granting planning permission, the appeals board dismissed three separate third-party appeals against a grant of permission by Dublin City Council lodged by Richview Residents Association, Dr Paul Kelly and John Whelan, and Joanne Hanna and others.

In commercial property, Ronald Quinlan reports on a Dublin hotel that has been sold at a substantial discount, while a Galway city centre hostel is on the market for €5 million.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.