Dunnes Stores outlet in Stillorgan Village closes down permanently

The closure of Dunnes Stores in Stillorgan Village was described as a 'big loss' by one social media user

Dunnes Stores in Stillorgan Village shopping centre in Co Dublin has closed its doors. The retailer did not respond to a number of requests for comment on the matter, but a sign in the shop with “Store Closure Notice” confirmed the grocery giant will not reopen in the centre.

“We wish to inform you that as of Saturday, January 20th, this store will cease to trade,” it said. “Please visit your nearest Dunnes Stores at Beacon Court, Cornelscourt, and Dundrum.”

Kennedy Wilson, which owns Stillorgan Village, said it had no comment to make. It is understood the commercial property giant is currently seeking a new tenant to take over the unit.

Stillorgan Village said it was “truly the end of an era”, and said the loss of the retailer would be a blow to the local community.

“[It] truly is the end of an era. Dunnes Stores closes its doors for the last time in Stillorgan Village.... A very sad day and a great loss for the community, but especially for our older neighbours who depend on the shopping centre to meet their needs. Thank you to everyone who worked there and looked after us for the last 50 years.”

The closure of the store was described as a “big loss” by one social media user, although it had been rumoured in the local community in recent months.

One customer queried Stillorgan Village in November: “Do you know if Dunnes Stores in Stillorgan Village is closing after Christmas? I’m an older person and I don’t drive. It’s a vital shop for me. I hope it’s not true.”

Another customer replied: “I agree with this post. So many elderly people in Stillorgan don’t drive and Dunnes Stores is a lifeline to many. My mother goes in every day and all the staff know her and chat to her.”