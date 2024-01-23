Bord Pleanála approves scaled-down development in Milltown

An artist's impression of the original proposed scheme in Milltown.

An Bord Pleanála has given the go-ahead for a scaled-down 54-unit, build-to-rent’ scheme in Milltown in Dublin 6.

In granting planning permission, the appeals board dismissed three separate third-party appeals against a grant of permission by Dublin City Council lodged by Richview Residents Association, Dr Paul Kelly and John Whelan, and Joanne Hanna and others.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission to Westridge Milltown Ltd despite warnings from a number of Dublin 6 residents that the planned scheme for Dunelm onMilltown Road, would “attract a ghettoised population” that would contribute little to an established community.

The applicants, Westridge Milltown Ltd, lodged a first-party appeal against two conditions that reduced the number of units in the scheme from 63 to 54 units and omitting a block, Block B.

However, the appeals board upheld the conditions.

Westridge Milltown first lodged plans for the 63-unit scheme in July, 2022 and the appeals board inspector in the case, Irené McCormack, recommended that planning permission be granted for the scaled-down scheme.

In her 76-page report Ms McCormack said that one third-party appeal raised concerns about the negative impact on property value.

She said however that she was “satisfied that the scheme has sought to achieve a balance of respecting amenity whilst also facilitating higher density residential development at this location in accordance with national planning policy”.

Ms McCormack agreed with the council decision to omit Block B from the scheme stating that the block represented overdevelopment of the site and should be removed from the scheme.

In relation to the schem’s visual impact and impact on the streetscape, Ms McCormack concluded that “the proposal is of a high standard and is innovative and contemporary” and stated that she was satisfied that the scheme would not represent a negative visual intrusion in the area.

Ms McCormack also found that that the principle for a six-storey building at the location was acceptable and that the proposal assists in securing the National Planning Framework objectives of focusing development on key urban centres and delivering compact growth in our urban centres.

The planning inspector also found that the urban scale and building height proposed reflects a high standard of urban design, architectural quality and placemaking principles and the site has the capacity to accommodate increased building height.