Sports retailer Decathlon to open in Dublin’s Clerys Quarter

Sports retailer Decathlon is to open in Clerys Quarter in Dublin city centre, creating more than 50 jobs with its flagship city centre.

The letting will see the company take a 30-year lease on the 2,787 sq m (30,000 sq ft) unit, which is expected to open later this year.

It joins H&M, sushi chain Rolled and Pret A Manger in the new development, which is now fully let.

The naming of Decathlon as tenant comes following the withdrawal of high-end clothing retailer Flannels from plans to lease the ground floor and basement area unit.

“Clerys holds a special place in the hearts of many Irish people, with countless fond memories of shopping and generations of families creating traditions within its walls. At Decathlon, we are honoured to become a part of this legacy,” said lena Pecos, CEO at Decathlon Ireland. “Our commitment goes beyond offering sports products; it extends to creating a community hub where the people of Dublin can continue to build their active lifestyles and create new memories for generations to come.”

The Clerys building restoration was largely completed last year, retaining the building’s historic features including the colonnaded façade, internal staircases, and the refurbished Clerys clock.

The project is being delivered by Luxembourg-based asset manager and principal investor Europa in conjunction with its Dublin-based minority partners Paddy McKillen Jnr and his business partner Matt Ryan’s Oakmount property vehicle, along with Derek McGrath’s Core Capital through a company called Oces Property Holdings.

James Keast, director of asset management at Europa said the Decathlon contract was a “major coup” for Clerys Quarter. “The phased opening of the scheme will continue throughout 2024 and, as we near the completion of the project, we are looking forward to welcoming the community into the space,” he said.