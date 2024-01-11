Scale Ireland plans third regional summit in Limerick

Start-up group Scale Ireland is planning to host its third regional summit in Limerick next month, focusing on the potential for start-ups and scaling companies and the challenges they face.

The event, which is supported by Google, the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), Enterprise Ireland and Atlantic Bridge, will feature regionally-based start-ups and scaling companies such as Kneat, Provizio, SwiftComply, HookeBio and Yellow Schedule.

The organisation has also launched the third State of Start-ups Survey 2024 aimed at highlighting the key issues affecting the companies. The survey, which is focused on chief executives and founders, will look at issues such as greater diversity in the sector, availability of capital, potential of AI, staffing and skills and the effectiveness of key state supports and regulations. Last year’s survey attracted responses from almost 250 chief executives.

“This is an important opportunity for tech leaders around the country to debate the significant opportunities of Ireland’s indigenous tech sector to our economic future – a conversation which is of growing importance,” chief executive of Scale Ireland Martina Fitzgerald said. “Our State of Start-ups survey will provide us with vital information on the key issues and opportunities facing founders.”

The publication of the survey results will coincide with the summit.

Chair of Scale Ireland, Brian Caulfield said founder feedback was critical to understanding the challenges facing the sector. “Our Regional Start-up Summit and State of Start-up Survey will ensure that there is a greater understanding of the potential of the sector, as well as the challenges facing entrepreneurs,” he said. “Given the current environment, this year we have also included questions on current issues such as AI, while access to capital is expected to remain a key concern alongside the rising cost of doing business.”